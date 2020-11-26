Hunting season set to begin in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — Hunting season in Pennsylvania starts November 28.

This year, PA hunters are granted an extra day to hunt. This will be the first firearms deer season where hunting will be allowed on Sunday as part of the opener to the season.

As a reminder, all hunters are required to wear 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, back and chest combined. No loaded guns are allowed in, on or against vehicles.

The PA Game Commission says the deer population overall this year is stable. As a general rule of thumb, in areas where there is mass food crop, more deer will congregate.