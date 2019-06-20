Guilford Township crash injures two

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WDVM) — Authorities say two 17-year-old boys are in the hospital after a single car crash in Guilford Township, Pennsylvania early Thursday afternoon. The crash report notes the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver went off the road on Springview Drive and struck a tree around noon. Pennsylvania State Police, Fayetteville Fire, Franklin Fire Company and EMS responded to the scene.

PSP confirmed the passenger in the car was airlifted to York Trauma Center after being stuck in the overturned vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and is currently in severe condition. The helicopter landed in a nearby front yard.

The driver was taken to Chambersburg Hospital in an ambulance, according to a PSP sergeant on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and has minor injuries.

A tow truck struggled to remove the overturned car from the road.