Gas prices jump in Pennsylvania as restrictions lessen, AAA reports

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher the week of June 21, at $2.440 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Weekly increases were minimal for the majority of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, with the exception of Delaware (+10 cents), West Virginia (+9 cents) and Maryland (+5 cents).

For motorists filling up in the region, they can expect to find state averages fluctuating from a low of $1.92 in Virginia to a high of $2.36 in Pennsylvania.

Nearly one million barrels of gasoline were used from inventory in the region, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data for the week ending June 12. Regional gasoline stocks sit at 74.1 million barrels, and refinery utilization dipped just under 50%.

AAA expects the region to see gas prices continue to increase in the weeks ahead, especially as more Americans feel comfortable traveling.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.440

Average price during the week of June 15, 2020 $2.354

Average price during the week of June 24, 2019 $2.884



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:



$2.398 Altoona

$2.407 Beaver

$2.453 Bradford

$2.453 Brookville

$2.444 Butler

$2.451 Clarion

$2.437 Du Bois

$2.444 Erie

$2.433 Greensburg

$2.460 Indiana

$2.455 Jeannette

$2.447 Kittanning

$2.451 Latrobe

$2.451 Meadville

$2.491 Mercer

$2.392 New Castle

$2.434 New Kensington

$2.454 Oil City

$2.422 Pittsburgh

$2.434 Sharon

$2.430 Uniontown

$2.461 Warren

$2.419 Washington

On the National Front:

This week, 30 states only saw an increase of a penny or two, causing the national average to push more expensive by three cents to $2.13 since last Monday. The national rise in gasoline prices has slowed, which can be partly tied to decreasing demand. Measuring at 7.87 million b/d, gasoline demand saw a small week-over-week decline and continues to be significantly lower (21%) compared to this week last year.

Today’s national average is 19 cents more expensive than a month ago, but remains significantly cheaper – 53 cents – than a year ago.

