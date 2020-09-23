Gaithersburg man arrested, accused of shooting at troopers on PA highway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — A man from Gaithersburg was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in Adams County.

Pennsylvania State Police said officers were contacted by Montgomery County Maryland Sheriff’s Department, requesting a welfare check on Gregory Kalinyak. Deputies told troopers Kalinyak had left his home in Gaithersburg with a handgun and was suicidal.

Deputies said he was traveling north on U.S. 15 in Adams County, Pennsylvania. Troopers said they saw Kalinyak’s car just after midnight. When they tried to pull him over, troopers said he drove off. Spike strips were used to stop the car in York County.

Troopers said, when Kalinyak got out of the car, he started shooting towards the troopers. A patrol car was hit, but no troopers were injured. State Police said the troopers did fire back, but Kalinyak was not hit. Troopers said he ran off into a heavily wooded area.

With help from other state and local departments, Kalinyak was found and arrested at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to York County Prison. State Police have not yet said what charges he will face.

