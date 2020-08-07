Franklin County small businesses can apply for new grant

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, two people walk past a closed sign at a retail store in Chicago. Ever since the U.S. government launched its emergency lending program for small businesses on April 3, there have been complaints that bigger companies had their loans approved and disbursed more quickly. There is now evidence to back up those complaints. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Franklin County, Pennsylvania can apply for a recovery grant if they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small business recovery grant was created by the Franklin County Area Development Corporation (FCADC), in collaboration with the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. They said there is about $3 million available from the county’s federal CARES funding for the grant. Each small business approved for the grant would get no more than $50,000.

Small businesses can apply starting August 10, and the deadline is August 21.

Qualifying businesses must have been established on or before May 1, 2019; operate for profit; be physically located in Franklin County; and have fewer than 100 full time employees, according to the board and development corporation.

Apply here.

