Franklin County small businesses can apply for new grant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Franklin County, Pennsylvania can apply for a recovery grant if they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small business recovery grant was created by the Franklin County Area Development Corporation (FCADC), in collaboration with the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. They said there is about $3 million available from the county’s federal CARES funding for the grant. Each small business approved for the grant would get no more than $50,000.

Small businesses can apply starting August 10, and the deadline is August 21.

Qualifying businesses must have been established on or before May 1, 2019; operate for profit; be physically located in Franklin County; and have fewer than 100 full time employees, according to the board and development corporation.

Apply here.

