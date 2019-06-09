Franklin County Historical Society holds first open house for decedents of the County Sheriffs

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Franklin County Historical Society hosted their first open house for decedents of the Franklin County sheriffs. “The Old Jail” in Chambersburg was full of descendants from around the states to see what their ancestors did for the community. The exhibit on east king street was full of photos, and relics, dating back to the 1940s.
 
The event was for descendants from 1784, up to 1971. One man traveled all the way from Ohio for the event. “As a kid growing up in this area i heard all about my great-grandfather being the sheriff, when he was going to school or college he acted as turn key in this jail and my great-grandmother Florence Walker cooked for the prisoners,” Harry Johnson said, whose great-grandfather was a sheriff in Franklin County. 

The next big event for the historical society is “Sling’in the Slammer” in September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.