Franklin County Historical Society holds first open house for decedents of the County Sheriffs

The Franklin County Historical Society hosted their first open house for decedents of the Franklin County sheriffs. “The Old Jail” in Chambersburg was full of descendants from around the states to see what their ancestors did for the community. The exhibit on east king street was full of photos, and relics, dating back to the 1940s.

The event was for descendants from 1784, up to 1971. One man traveled all the way from Ohio for the event. “As a kid growing up in this area i heard all about my great-grandfather being the sheriff, when he was going to school or college he acted as turn key in this jail and my great-grandmother Florence Walker cooked for the prisoners,” Harry Johnson said, whose great-grandfather was a sheriff in Franklin County.



The next big event for the historical society is “Sling’in the Slammer” in September.