Former Waynesboro Police Department Patrolman charged with sexual offenses against minor

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — According to Franklin County officials, a minor victim was sexually assaulted by former Patrolman William Sublett IV of the Waynesboro Police Department.

Officials say the minor victim was interviewed on December 10, 2020, and disclosed she had been sexually assaulted by Sublett. An investigation revealed physical evidence of the incident and a criminal complaint was filed on February 10, 2021, charging Sublett with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Sublett was placed on administrative leave on December 10, 2020, and then resigned from the Waynesboro Police Department on January 5, 2021.