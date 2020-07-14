Former S. Hagerstown Teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with student

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WDVM) — A former South Hagerstown High School teacher is behind bars after being charged for having an alleged sexual relationship with a female student.

41-year-old Matthew Poling is accused of spending nights in a hotel, writing love letters and delivering numerous gifts to a female student from September 2019 to May of 2020.

Now the case is being investigated by Hagerstown City Police and Pennsylvania State Police, so Poling is facing charges in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. According to Maryland court records, police were provided with a letter that Poling had written to a friend in which he admitted to having the alleged sexual relationship.

Online records show Poling posted a $50,000 dollar bond in Maryland on July 6th, but is currently sitting in a Pennsylvania jail on a $250,000 bond on Friday. Poling had been a teacher for Washington County Public Schools for 12 years.