Fire at a Chambersburg Area Senior High School
CASHS students were sent home for the day
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - At approximately 9 a.m., an isolated fire broke out in a Chambersburg Area Senior High School (CASHS) storage room caused by a battery pack, according to the Chambersburg Area School District.
All students and staff have been evacuated from the building and local fire departments are on the scene. No students or staff were injured due to the fire.
As a safety precaution, all CASHS students will be sent home for the day. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App