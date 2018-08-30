Fire at a Chambersburg Area Senior High School

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - At approximately 9 a.m., an isolated fire broke out in a Chambersburg Area Senior High School (CASHS) storage room caused by a battery pack, according to the Chambersburg Area School District.

All students and staff have been evacuated from the building and local fire departments are on the scene. No students or staff were injured due to the fire.

As a safety precaution, all CASHS students will be sent home for the day. More information will be provided as it becomes available.