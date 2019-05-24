Fire completely destroys garage/barn in Waynesboro Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barn fire on Lyons Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on May 23, 2019. (Valerie Bell/ WDVM ) [ + - ] Video

WAYNESBORO, Pa. - UPDATED:

Fire crews from Waynesboro, Emmitsburg, Hagerstown, Smithsburg, Leitersburg and other surrounding areas, were all on the scene for a garage-type barn fire Thursday evening in Waynesboro.

The call came through around 6 pm to 7583 Lyons Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a fully involved fire at large volume coming through every door of the structure and even out of the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said due to the location, they had a hard time establishing a water supply, making it more difficult to put the fire out.

"We are in a non-hydrant area, so we had to establish water supplies from two separate locations and draft from the creeks. We actually started using tankers as nurses with our engines that were on the scene," said Aaron Baginski, Lt. 22 for Waynesboro Fire Department.

The residents were home when the fire started, but no one was injured.

The road stayed closed for an extended period of time.

---

WDVM is on the scene of a barn fire that crews have been working to put out for almost an hour.

The fire is at a barn on Lyons Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Fire crews are trying to put out the fire from above, no one is going inside and the barn is completely destroyed. Lyons Road is currently closed.

This is a developing story.