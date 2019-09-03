Chambersburg recognizes Recovery month, spreads awareness

Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The Franklin County Overdose Task Force wants to spread awareness of substance abuse recovery month.

According to organizers, billboards around Chambersburg are only a slice of what the organization is doing to make people more aware and remember loved ones lost from overdoses.

Throughout September, the task force plans to host several events and offer services. Purple light installations will be located in Waynesboro and Chambersburg. Purple symbolizes National Recovery Month according to the task force.

The organization has displayed billboards that read “Recovery is Possible” in Waynesboro, Chambersburg, and other locations. The displays also show a link where people can go to find out more information on education and services.

