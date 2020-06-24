Chambersburg postpones 4th of July event, plans to reopen Aquatic Center

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The town of Chambersburg made a number of decisions as Pennsylvania continues reopening during the pandemic.

The local state of emergency for Chambersburg is ending at midnight Tuesday, the Chambersburg Town Council decided. The governor’s state of emergency continues for Pennsylvania.

The council is also reopening the town’s Aquatic Center on June 25. According to the council, at the center has had at least 1,000 visitors per day during its peak swim season in the last two years. However with its reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, the Aquatic Center will have to limit occupancy, have regular disinfection protocols, as well as limit or prohibit rentals.

“Citizens will notice some significant operational changes,” Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill said. “We will ask visitors to consider face coverings and social distancing while not in the water. Further, the facility occupancy will be limited to only 500 guests, which is less than half of what the Aquatic Center can normally handle. There will be limits to occupancy in the different pools as well.”

If someone at the Aquatic Center tests positive for COVID-19, the town council said the center will shutdown for one day so a special sanitization protocol can be executed.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly on these rules and we want the public to know that we will do our best in this situation,” Recreation Superintendent Julie Redding said. “While we do not have the authority under law to expel people from the facility, we will encourage good behavior, and we can, if necessary, not permit a guest from returning in the future, if they choose to disregard the rules.”

The town has also decided to postpone its Day-in-the-Park celebration originally scheduled for the Fourth of July. the Chambersburg Town Council “determined that there was no practical way to hold the event,” according to a press release. Plans for the event included bouncy houses and other games, as well as a Food Truck Festival and a VIP party at the Aquatic Center.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM