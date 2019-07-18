Chambersburg police break up multiple fights at hospital

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The Chambersburg Police Department responded to multiple fights between people who knew each other, at the Chambersburg Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Chambersburg ER was on lockdown while police separated and detained the eight to ten people involved in the fights. One person was arrested on the scene and more charges are expected to be filed.

According to police, it was an isolated case and the public should not be afraid to go to the Chambersburg Hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.