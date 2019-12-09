Chambersburg man wanted for raping a juvenile

Police say Jose Rodriguez-Preciado, 38, may possibly be in the Franklin or Adams County area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Chambersburg police are looking for a man wanted for rape.

Authorities say Jose Rodriguez-Preciado, 38, allegedly raped a juvenile Saturday morning on the 5200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Greene Township.

Rodriguez-Preciado is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, weighing approximately 200lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie.

Officials say his current whereabouts are unknown, but he may possibly be in the Franklin or Adams County area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161.

