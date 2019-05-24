Chambersburg Lyme Alliance continues to push for legislation to help people with chronic Lyme Video

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - It's no secret, Lyme disease is a major problem in Pennsylvania. The state leads the nation in reported Lyme disease cases. Dr. Richard Stewart, a professor of biology at Shippensburg University, says ticks are very prevalent in the local area.

"Here in South Central Pennsylvania and probably Northern Maryland these are the best places to find ticks in the world that I've ever been. There are hot spots," said Dr. Stewart.

Because of that, the Chambersburg Lyme Alliance has been advocating for insurance companies to cover chronic Lyme. Many people are having to spend thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for medications.

"People have lost their homes, people have lost their jobs because some people are so sick they can't work, can't go to college, etc.," said Lori Leedy, treasurer of the Chambersburg Lyme Alliance.

The Chambersburg Lyme Alliance has been pushing for the passing of House Bill 629. The bill would provide protection for doctors and more protection for patients who need long-term treatments.



"It would also be anti-microbial, so and it would be for longer than 30 days if the doctor who is treating the patient believes that it is medically necessary," said Renee Sharpe, president of the Chambersburg Lyme Alliance.

During the last legislative session in Pennsylvania. The bill passed in the House and was sent to the Insurance and Banking Committee. Sharpe along with the Chambersburg Lyme Alliance is hoping the bill will one day get passed in the Senate.

"In the Senate, we're hoping that the Banking and Insurance Committee will take a look at this and maybe have a hearing and maybe it'll get to the floor," said Sharpe.