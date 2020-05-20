Chambersburg Borough enters partnership to build Solar Energy Facility

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) –The Chambersburg Town Council voted to approve a public-private partnership with Sun Tribe of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.
Officials say the Borough of Chambersburg is set to enter a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sun Tribe Development. This new partnership symbolizes a true commitment to solar power that will assist the economic recovery of Chambersburg, according to officials.
“While wholesale power rates are at historic lows given the current state of the economy, this deal will allow us to control Chambersburg’s energy future for decades,” said Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill. “Chambersburg typically makes spring and fall decisions on purchasing tranches of power. While we remain concerned about the overall economy, this development project is a wise decision. Managing the power supply and its impact on the Borough economy is one of the most important activities of Town Council.”Jeffrey Stonehill