Arrest warrant issued for man accused of raping a minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for various sexual charges, including rape of a minor.
Police issued a warrant for Marvin Torres-Garcia, 26, on September 21 and are still trying to track him down.
Torres-Garcia is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5’1″, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or Crimewatch.
