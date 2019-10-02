Arrest warrant issued for man accused of raping a minor

Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Police are looking for Marvin Torres-Garcia, age 26.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for various sexual charges, including rape of a minor.

Police issued a warrant for Marvin Torres-Garcia, 26, on September 21 and are still trying to track him down.

Torres-Garcia is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5’1″, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or Crimewatch.

