After 50 years the Mathias restaurant will be closing its doors Video

WAYNESBORO, Pa. - Since 1968 the Mathias restaurant has stood at the corner of Cleveland Avenue, in Waynesboro. After many years talking about closing up the shop, owners Deb and Gene Rager said it was finally time.

"It's hard work, it's a lot of work, it's a lot of hours. Lots of people behind the scene things that people don't see," said Deb Rager.

At times the Ragers were working twelve hour days, but it's more than just long hours.

"People don't seem to just wanna sit down, and chit chat, and have a sandwich, and have a drink," said Rager.

Rager says mom and pop shops like Mathias can't compete with the advertisements of fast food places or the quick gratification that the younger crowd seeks.

"It's sad, but at the same time that's the generation, ya know everything is quick, everything is right away, and we cant keep up," said Rager.

On the other hand loyal customers like Doug Shatron has been coming to Mathias since the late 60's. He says places like this are a dying breed.

"This was one of those places where you could come to and wouldn't have to worry about any trouble happening. It was nice family place to come to," said Doug Shatron.

During its 50 year run, the Mathias restaurant served over a million hoagies. Rager says without their loyal customers, they would have ended years ago.

"Thanks everybody for 50 years, we appreciate it," said Rager.

The Ragers say that all options are on the table as far as what they are going to do with the building itself.