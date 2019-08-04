Live Now
A Chambersburg man faces multiple charges including attempted homicide

Pennsylvania

Ashley Davis, 39, was arrested Saturday night.

CHAMBERSBURG, P.a. (WDVM) — A Chambersburg, Pa. man is behind bars after he was arrested on attempted homicide charges.

Police arrested Ashley Davis, 39, Saturday night after responding to a home on the 500-block of South Main Street for a domestic dispute.

Investigators say Davis was attempting to break into a woman’s home, where inside, officers allegedly found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Davis was arrested at the scene but was later taken to a nearby trauma center for injuries he sustained trying to break into the home. The incident is still under investigation.

