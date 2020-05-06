77 wine & spirits to allow in-store sales in some Pennsylvania counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced that 77 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 8.

Stores will be following the guidance for businesses detailing social distancing requirements and other practices in the interest of public health and safety.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

The 77 stores resuming limited in-store public access and their hours are identified in a list published by the PLCB , and they are located in the following counties: four in Bradford County, six in Centre County, two in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, four in Crawford County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, two in Jefferson County, four in Lawrence County, seven in Lycoming County, two in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, one in Potter County, one in Snyder County, one in Sullivan County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, and one in Warren County.

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff. Statewide curbside pickup sales from April 20 through May 5 total nearly 381,000 orders for $29.1 million, including sales tax, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM