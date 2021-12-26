5 injured, one dead in Tyrone home explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County coroner confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of a house explosion and fire in Tyrone.

Authorities have identified the body as 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker of 1306 Pennsylvania Avenue. She died due to blunt force trauma according to the Blair County coroner.

Emergency responders were at the scene on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Monday afternoon, July 26.

Five individuals were reportedly transported to hospitals in the area. Two were sent to Penn Highlands Tyrone and three to UPMC Altoona. Two of the victims were later transported to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. The severity of those injuries are unclear at this time.

Five people were taken to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Two adjacent buildings on Pennsylvania Avenue were also impacted by the fire.

There were reports of a gas odor before the home exploded that Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) responded to. PNG was at the home and had called for additional resources to help just before the explosion, according to AMED Director, Gary Watters.

As of 8 a.m. on July 27, residences along the 1300 block and 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue are still on evacuation status.

A PNG crew was still at the scene of the accident Tuesday morning. It is no longer considered an active gas leak, according to officials.

Multiple crews were on the scene including:

Logan township

Warriors mark

Duncansville

Pine Croft

AMED

Tyrone

Moshannon Valley EMS

911 center

Blair County Coroner’s Office

Bellwood Police

American Red Cross

According to PNG spokesperson Barry Kukovich, the company had multiple crews in the area trying to determine what happened and if any danger remains in the area of the explosion.

HOW TO HELP

Clothing donations will be collected at the Brew Coffee and Tap on West 10th Street. They are looking for men’s and women’s clothing in a variety of sizes. They are also accepting gift cards to grocery stores and gas stations.

Gofundme pages have been created to help the families who were affected by the explosion. One for the family who lost their loved one during the blast, and another for a family whose house neighbored the home that exploded.