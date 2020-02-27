3 teens charged with murder of teenager in Altoona shooting

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – A fifteen-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Altoona overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, police say.

The Altoona Police Department announced the arrests of 15-year-old Owen Southerland, 15-year-old Damien Green, and 16-year-old Logan Persing in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching.

Southerland is charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery, and related charges.

Green and Persing are charged with 2nd-degree murder and robbery.

2 of the 3 suspects in the Altoona shooting of a teenager are brought into the Blair County Courthouse Thursday. (WTAJ)

All three teens are being charged as adults, according to police.

Pfirsching was reportedly shot in the head at point-blank range and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Alley, according to police. Police say some individuals were with the 15-year-old and drove him to the scene where he was shot. They say that they heard a loud “bang” and ran from the scene only to come back to check on the victim.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest as we get it.