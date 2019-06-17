2 Pennsylvania men charged after running over woman, stealing car

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Two Pennsylvania men have been charged after pulling an 18 year old woman out of her car, running her over, then stealing her vehicle.

The two men involved have been identified as Zachary Stacey, 24, of Chambersburg and Andrew Rhodes, 23, of Shippensburg.

The Chambersburg unit of the Pennsylvania State Police responded to the assault by Lincoln Way East and Pine Grove Road in Chambersburg that occurred on Thursday night around 8:30.

The victim told police she got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend that became physical. The victim was allegedly pulled out of her vehicle by her hair and when she attempted to re-enter the vehicle, she was shoved under the car while it was in motion and was run over, suffering injuries to her leg.

Stacey and Rhodes fled the scene using the victim’s car, which was later recovered by the Shippensburg Fairgrounds.

The investigation is ongoing.