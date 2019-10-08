2 charged with drug dealing after fatal shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have filed drug charges against a man critically wounded in a fatal shooting near Shippensburg University and one of two students sought in the case.

Samir Stevenson, 21, and Clayton Wilson, 20, both of Philadelphia, are each charged with drug possession with intent to deliver. Stevenson is additionally charged with receiving stolen property regarding a stolen .380-caliber handgun found at the scene.

Shakur Myers, 21, was found dead near a vehicle Sunday evening when police were called to Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township and a few blocks from the university campus.

Stevenson was found shot and wounded in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police announced Monday that they were looking for Wilson and Quentin E. Furlow Jr., both students at the university. Myers and Stevenson are not students.

Lt. Mark Magyar said a search of Wilson and Furlow’s apartment turned up multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and marijuana packaging. He said packaged marijuana, a digital scale, a large sum of money and other evidence was found at the scene.

“We are confident that the murder of Shakur Myers appears to be isolated and directly related to drug activity,” Magyar said.