2 Chambersburg residents charged after allegedly beating 8-year-old child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)– Two Chambersburg residents are being charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly beating an 8-year-old child.

50-year-old Harold Miller and 41-year-old Amy Sheffler are being accused after police responded to their home for reports of child neglect.

According to court documents, state police spoke to the victim, who claimed Miller took her outside and beat her with a belt, dragged her back inside the residence and continued to physically hit her face, ribs and rear end.

Police say the victim had visible bruising and red marks on multiple parts of her body, consistent with being assaulted.

Sheffler and Miller is also charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.

Sheffler and Miller remain in Franklin County Jail on $250,000 bond.