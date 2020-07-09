WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — A 13-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his 9-year-old brother on Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a home on Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania for a death investigation. The 9-year-old boy was taken to Waynesboro Hospital, where he died from the gunshot injuries.
According to police investigation, the 13-year-old suspect allegedly took a 9mm handgun in the home and shot his brother. The suspect is expected to be charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- 13-year-old accused of fatally shooting his 9-year-old brother in Waynesboro
- Amended lawsuit seeking to halt Robert E. Lee statue’s removal challenges Northam’s authority
- Trump rally in Tulsa ‘likely contributed’ to coronavirus surge, says health official
- Signage officially removed from Stonewall Jackson Middle School
- Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App