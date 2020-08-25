1 reported injury in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The Chambersburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot in the area of 93 W Liberty St. on Monday around 10:43 p.m.

Police say shots were fired and a 35-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound. The victim was flown to York Trauma for medical treatment. No report on the identity of the victim and his current condition has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

This is a developing story and will be updated.