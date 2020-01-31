1 dead in a house fire in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — One woman died in a house fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 7 a.m. at 8900 block Mentzer Gap Road of Franklin County. Officials witnessed a lot of smoke at the scene and the house suffered substantial damage from the fire. The body of an unidentified 66-year-old woman was found in the basement. Multiple agencies from Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the fire.

“The fire marshal is doing a thorough investigation inside house to determine the cause of fire, right now is still undetermined and they are still looking into that” said Megan Ammerman, the public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police.

The cause of death is still under investigation.