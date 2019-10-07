1 dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting near Shippensburg University

There is no information on any suspects.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police said one person is dead and another person is critically hurt after shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University.

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened along the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township around 8:15 Sunday night. It is about a half of a mile away from campus.

State Police said the body of the person who died was found near a vehicle on High Street. The other person shot was flown to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

An alert was sent out to Shippensburg University students about the shooting. Since the shooting happened off-campus it is not in their jurisdiction but will be cooperating with the investigation when needed.