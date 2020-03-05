Pennsylvania Mother behind bars for 1-year-old son’s accidental overdose

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)–A Greencastle mother is serving prison time after her 1-year-old son was hospitalized for ingesting opiates.

26-year-old Amanda Christian will spend 13 months behind bars after pleading guilty to endangering her child and several drug possession charges.

According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police found her 1-year-old son lifeless, unresponsive and blue back in December. Police say the mother and her roommate gave conflicting reports of what actually happened, but police believe the boy found leftover drugs and ingested them. The roommate, Jesse Daugherty, remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 bond, and the boy has since recovered.