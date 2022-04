UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State and Indiana split the first two games of the series setting up a rubber match on Easter. Penn State took the win Sunday afternoon 8-6 and the Nittany Lions were led by a three home runs, including two from Ally Kurland. Kurland has 16 long balls on the season, which is the second most in a single season in program history.

Lexie Black also added a two run homer and Bailey Parshall threw a complete game to help Penn State improve to 25-16 on the season.