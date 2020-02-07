Penn State men’s basketball sells out first game in nearly 9 years

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a release from Penn State athletics, Penn State’s basketball game against Minnesota on Saturday is sold out. This is the first sell out since March of 2011, when Penn State played Ohio State.

Limited student tickets will be available at the @JordanCenter starting at 2:00pm tomor… details⬇️⬇️https://t.co/ow3XZfBgR3#ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON pic.twitter.com/OusFj1jzs5 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 7, 2020

Limited student tickets will be available starting at 2 pm.

Penn State is enduring one of its best seasons in recent memory. The basketball team is currently ranked 22 in the Associated Press poll, have an overall record of 17-5, including an 11-1 home record.

The Nittany Lions basketball team is riding a five game winning streak. They hope to exact revenge on Minnesota, who beat them in an earlier match-up back on January 15. The Gophers won that battle 75-69.

The game is set to tip off at 4 pm ET, and will be broadcasted on BTN.