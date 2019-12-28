Penn State athletic director speaks pre-Cotton Bowl

(WTAJ) — Before Penn State gets set to play Memphis Saturday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour spoke with the media.

Barbour touched on a number of things including, like when Coach Franklin’s name came up in different head coaching searches. She also said any potential renovations to Beaver stadium are years down the road and touched on the Penn State men’s basketball program having a strong start to the season.

Click the video above to hear more Sandy Barbour.