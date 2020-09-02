Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

SAN FRANCISCO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the hot seat after she got her hair done inside a San Francisco salon before the city had allowed salons to resume indoor operations.

The public found out after surveillance video circulated online showing the longtime California congresswoman inside the “E” Salon on Monday. It shows her with wet hair and not wearing a mask, KRON reported.

But Pelosi’s spokesman said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon.

“This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” said spokesman Drew Hammill in a statement. “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

Tuesday was the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen for outdoor services.

Footage aired by Fox News Channel shows Pelosi, her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask.

The salon owner said she rents chairs to stylists, one of whom let her know in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and a blow dry. California guidelines on salons vary by county, but San Francisco officials have not yet permitted indoor salons to open. The owner said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have been forced to close.

One hairstylist in the city said it was frustrating to hear about Pelosi’s salon visit.

“I think it’s unfair. I think she needs to set a good example … And I do really, really love her as speaker. She just needs to follow the rules like all of us and set a good example. It’s very tough and it’s unfair, and it’s very hurtful to hear this,” the hairstylist told KRON.

