Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Update: Carly Hose with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the person has died. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a struck pedestrian.

Deputies responded to the 11300 block of Massey Blvd., just before 7: 30 p.m. The person has been transported to Meritus Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Massey Blvd. and portions of Valley Mall Roads are closed. Deputies say accident re-constructionists are currently on scene.

The investigation into this incident is on-going. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.