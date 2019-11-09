Pedestrian struck in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Officials confirmed another pedestrian accident in Montgomery County on Friday, this time in White Oak.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The person was hit along Old Columbia Pike at the Industrial Parkway intersection.

Rescue officials say it happened just before 7 p.m. Friday. Police blocked off lanes and directed traffic during their investigation.

