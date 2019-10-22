Pedestrian hit in apartment complex parking lot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police tweeted a pedestrian was hit in a parking lot outside of an apartment building on the 16100 block of Crabbs Branch Way in Rockville, Md. Monday evening.

The adult, male pedestrian was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle which hit the man stayed on the scene for the duration of the initial investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.