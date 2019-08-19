Pearl Harbor Survivor Wetzel Sanders passes away

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A sailor who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has passed away. Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders died over the weekend of Aug. 17-18, 2019. The Lincoln County native was 96-years old.

“West Virginia has lost a true American hero,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV). “Wetzel ‘Sundown’ Sanders was a shining example of the traits that make our state so great. His selflessness and sense of duty called him to defend our freedoms in World War II. His incredible courage saw him through when his camp in Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.”

Sanders received a Purple Heart for his service in 2017, more than 75-years after he was injured.

“The story of ‘Sundown’ Sanders – a man who fought hard for the rights we treasure as West Virginians and as Americans – is one that will never be forgotten. His commitment to our country is one we should admire.

My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of Pearl Harbor Survivor and Purple Heart Recipient, Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders. He was a true hero and patriot, that helped save the world from tyranny. I thank him for his service and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) August 19, 2019 WV has lost a true hero with the passing of Pearl Harbor survivor Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders. He fought bravely for the freedoms we treasure and he'll never be forgotten. Cathy and I ask for all to join us in praying for his family in this time of mourning. https://t.co/56JtQjhKmc — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) August 19, 2019

“Sanders was part of our nation’s greatest generation and he will forever be known as a West Virginia legend,” added Gov. Justice. “There will never be another of his kind again. Cathy and I ask that all West Virginians join us in prayer for his family during this time of mourning.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin issued the following statement regarding the death of Wetzel Sanders: