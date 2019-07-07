Pasadena man dies after Saturday crash on MD Route 28

Michael Edward Era pronounced dead at the scene

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday night.

The accident happened just before 9 o’clock in the area of MD Route 28, East of MD Route 85. According to a police report, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle identified as Michael Edward Era of Pasadena, Maryland, was fully ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

