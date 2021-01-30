Parent’s heated remarks at PWC School Board meeting goes viral

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County parent’s remarks at a school board meeting has since gone viral, and now, the school board has responded to the incident.

Parent Brandon Michon got a little heated when he told the school board members they should all be fired for not reopening schools in the county.

Aliscia Andrews, the Republican who ran against incumbent congresswoman Jennifer Wexton last fall, posted the video to Twitter.



“Figure it out, or get off the podium. Because you know what? There’s people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat. It’s not a high bar. Raise the frigging bar,” Michon yells.

Superintendent Scott. A Ziegler wrote in a letter to the community, “We may disagree on the methods and timetable to return students to in-person learning…But I would like us to agree that we all have our students’ best interests at heart.”

On Tuesday, the board will vote on a plan that would send Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade students back to school by Feb. 16th.