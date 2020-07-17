Panel discusses emergency funding for arts and humanities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A virtual panel was held Thursday afternoon regarding emergency funding for arts and humanities.

The Montgomery County Council approved the appropriation of $3.25 million in emergency funding earlier this month to support organizations in the arts and humanities sector.

The virtual town hall’s discussion focused on how the funds will get to the artists who need it.

CEO of Montgomery County’s Arts and Humanities Council Suzan Jenkins participated in the town hall, answering questions from the public on when and how the funds will become available.

“You can see that if you are an arts and humanities organization with an arts and humanities mission, these grants are for you,”Jenkins said.

According to the county council, the funding will provide $250,000 in mini-grants to individual artists and $3 million to arts and humanities organizations.

“We’re stepping up to the moment,” County Council Member Evan Glass said. “And we’re making sure that our arts here in Montgomery county reflect the beautiful diversity we have here…”

County Council Grants Manager Carolyn Chen says the criteria for grants will be officially published the first week of august.

“We will post the criteria based on your input tonight and also in the 1-on1 meetings,” Chen said. “The criteria for individuals and also for arts and humanities organizations.”

Chen says the applications will launch mid-August and will not be on a first-come, first-serve basis.