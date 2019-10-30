Palmyra Farms recognized as Farm of the Year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Each year, Washington County Commissioners recognize a ‘Farm of the Year’, and this year’s award goes to Hagerstown’s Palmyra Farms.



The 170-acre dairy farm is owned by Mary Creek and her brother Ralph, and houses 250 cattle. The commissioners recognized the farm for their excellence in agriculture, providing milk and cheese to Washington County and having several award winning cattle that compete on national and state levels.



“It was a very big surprise to receive this award from the county so yeah, very good honor.” said Son of Owner Michael Creek.



This will be the 9th year for Farm of the Year awards.

