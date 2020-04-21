PAL Program & Housing Authority leads Frederick’s Education with incentives

"We're here for our kids and they need to stay in school."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The era of learning online is in full force as kids K-12 swapped their classrooms for their computers, which can leave a tremendous amount of responsibility for younger students

“So these gifts we got, these donations we got from Walmart is giving us the opportunity to create incentives for them to go above and beyond or continue to log in and do that work when you have that option to lay in bed all day,” said PAL Program Director of Mentoring Brandon Chapman.

Frederick’s PAL Program partnered with the Housing Authority of Frederick to keep kids focused on their schoolwork by giving them donated items from Walmart as incentives to stay connected with their classwork.

“We have juicers here, microwaves, there’s a mattress and all different sizes and types of bikes, a shampooer and all different types of electronics,” said Chapman.

It’s quite simple, the kids have to stay off a watch-list from their school.

“So if you can stay off keep an eye on this kid list cause he’s not logging in when he needs to if you can stay off that list then we have an opportunity for you to get something,” said Youth Services Coordinator Krisma Jackson.

Switching to online learning has proven to be an adjustment for parents, students, and staff, but by doing the switch together and adding rewards, the PAL Program and Housing Authority of Frederick are leading the way for Frederick’s education.

“It really is hard to just wake up and hop on a game but then you have school work on the other side,” said Pal Program Student. “You have to stay committed, put the games aside, commit to your school work and be dedicated to that.”

The incentives were delivered on Friday and have already been a huge success with the kids.

“For these kids, it’s kind of like college classes, there’s so much responsibility put on their laps and you have to teach them, yeah you can game all day and you can do your homework for an hour but you need to take control and do what you need to do throughout the week,” said Chapman.