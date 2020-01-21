Pair arrested for possession of handgun, drugs, and cash

(WDVM) — Two people are now in custody after a traffic violation turned into something more.

29- year-old Amber Don Wells of Ohio and 27- year-old Quazaa Farrow of West Virginia were both arrested by Maryland State Troopers after the troopers executed a probable cause search on their car.

The search resulted in the discovery of a handgun, cocaine, marijuana and a sizeable amount of cash. Both remain at Frederick County Central Booking on drug distribution and weapons charges.