Page program in West Virginia legislature to resume next month

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — High school students get the opportunity to serve as floor pages during the session, running errands for lawmakers while being able to observe the legislative process on the House and Senate floors and in committee sessions.

It has been a longstanding tradition at the West Virginia state legislature.

Last year, because of COVID, the program was suspended but eastern panhandle State Senator Patricia Rucker (R – Jefferson & Berkeley counties) has been a champion of the program and is glad it will resume when the House of Delegates and Senate begin their next session in just a few weeks.

“It’s a great experience for them,” says Rucker. “They get to see how bills get passed and what that’s like. We also arrange tours of the capitol for them. They can tour the governor’s mansion and it’s just a great opportunity to come learn to see how government works.”

The next session of the West Virginia legislature is set for January. Governor Jim Justice will deliver his annual state of the state address at the capitol in Charleston at the start of the session, which will conclude in March. Every seat in the House of Delegates is up for election in 2022, as are half the seats in the 34-member state Senate.