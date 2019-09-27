Oyster Recovery Partnership teams up with the Flying Dog Brewery to help restore oysters in the Chesapeake Bay

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The Oyster Recovery Partnership is continuing its efforts to restore oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

In the late 1800’s it was estimated there were 15 million bushels of oysters harvested annually from the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay alone. But, times have changed. That number has decreased significantly. The Flying Dog Brewery has teamed up with the Oyster Recovery Partnership to raise funds to help restore oysters.

“Anytime someone buys a bottle of Pearl Necklace, which is our Chesapeake stout, 10 oyster spat are going to be put back in the Chesapeake bay through Oyster Recovery Partnership. We were lucky a few of us to go back and see their facility, you get to really learn and see what it’s all about and see exactly what it’s all about and how much effort really goes into putting back into the Chesapeake Bay,” said C.J. Winpigler, the tasting room manager at the Flying Dog Brewery.

The Flying Dog Brewery and the oyster partnership are teaming up to put on a race in November called Sprint for Spat.

For more information on the Oyster Recovery Partnership visit: https://oysterrecovery.org/