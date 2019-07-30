Overdoses reported in Washington County have declined

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Narcotics Task Force reports overdoses in Washington County are down compared to last year.

According to the Washington County Narcotics Taskforce’s reported data, there have been 175 overdoses and 33 overdose deaths in 2019 so far. Last year at the end of July, there were 218 overdoses and 40 deaths. Stewart Heckman, director of the Washington County Narcotics Task Force, believes the decline may be attributed to education and naloxone, a medication that reverses an opioid overdose.

“For the past 3 years or 4 years numbers have continued to rise. We haven’t seen the numbers go down at all. Even with the naloxone out there on the market, we haven’t seen those numbers drop like we are starting to see. We’re hoping it’s a trend that will continue,” said Heckman.

Heckman says the data they have is based on the reported information, so the actual numbers could potentially be higher.