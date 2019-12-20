Over 600 families received free coats for holidays

"My kids absolutely love this and it really helps financially."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Christmas came early for hundreds of Washington County residents Thursday afternoon with the help of Maryland Legal Aid.

Over 600 residents received a free jacket at Hagerstown’s Children In Need Incorporation. Hagerstown’s Fire Department and local volunteers lead families around and let them pick the jacket of a lifetime. Many families said times are already tough and holidays can be a financial stress, but allowing kids and adults to pick a free jacket makes it all worth it.

“It really is and if anyone has children that needs jackets, they should come out,” said Hagerstown Mom Deserae. “They do a lot for the community and I appreciate it.”

Maryland Legal Aid, Clothes4Souls and Macy’s donated a total of 2,300 coats in Annapolis, Baltimore City, Hagerstown and Clinton.



“I’m glad the community does these things like this.” said Hagerstown Resident Felicia. “The girls are excited to get new coats and I’m excited to get a new coat as well.”

