Over 100 antique cars featured in World War II weekend in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Fredrick residents now have their chance to learn history from World War II.

The World War II weekend in Frederick features historical elements that bring people back to the 90’s. It provides living history demonstrations and hands-on family activities. The museum featured the antique car show, where more than one hundred cars from 1940 to 1970 were shown in Rose Hill Manor Park. Antique car owners brought their vehicles for an exhibition.

“World War II Weekend offers visitors the opportunity to participate with living historians to learn about the realities of the war and bring that era alive and to hear stories and view memorabilia from actual veterans who were there.”, says Nancy Sweet, Museum Assistant.

Frederick’s World War II weekends will continue Sunday morning at 11 with live music from the 1940’s. The event was hosted at Rose Hill Manor Park at 1611 North Market Street, Frederick.