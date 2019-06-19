Over 1 million visitors visit Shenandoah National Park per year

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A new National Park Service report shows that 1.26 million visitors went to Shenandoah National park in 2018.

And those visitors spent 87 million dollars in communities near the park and that spending supported 1,077 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of 116 million dollars. There are many gateways to the park and the town of Front Royal is one of them. Town officials say they have greatly benefited from the thousands of people who visit their hotels, restaurants and shops during their visit to Shenandoah National Park in peak seasons.

“The moms and dads, the brothers and the sisters that are working at theses restaurants that own these businesses, that are relying on this visitors to come in, here for example at our visitors center we have over 37 thousand visitors to collect all this information about where to go.” Felicia Hart director of community development and tourism says.

The national park service reports that lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending.